Three new fires sparked near Beaverdell

Three fires burning in the Boundary district are all suspected to be lightning caused.

Both the Solomon Mountain fire and the Carmi Creek fire are near the small community of Carmi, just north of Beaverdell.

44 properties are on evacuation alert as a result of the 17.5 hectare Solomon Mountain fire, while the Carmi Creek fire is around 60 hectares in size.

The Tuzo Creek fire is just south of Beaverdell and is ranked as a spot fire at just under one hectare.