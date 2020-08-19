Global News at 10 Saskatoon August 19 2020 7:34pm 01:41 USask researchers finding connections between cancer in dogs and humans Man’s best friend might be known for love and companionship, but dogs can help us in more ways. University of Saskatchewan researchers finding connections between cancer in dogs and humans <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7287479/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7287479/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?