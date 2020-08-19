Global News at Noon BC August 19 2020 2:11pm 04:33 Tech Talk: The latest gadgets and accessories from Microsoft John Biehler of Get Connected Media shows off the latest products from Microsoft, including the Surface Go 2, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Book 3. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7286472/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7286472/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?