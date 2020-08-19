The Morning Show August 19 2020 10:52am 03:50 Roberta Battaglia, 10-year-old Canadian singer, makes it to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ semi-finals ‘America’s Got Talent’ semi-finalist, Roberta Battaglia, talks about her moving performance and preparing for the finals. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285845/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285845/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?