BC Wildfire August 18 2020 7:00pm 00:32 Wildfire burning south of Penticton Massive plumes of smoke are rising from a wildfire in the South Okanagan. South Okanagan wildfire estimated at 10 hectares; evacuation order issued for 319 properties <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285122/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285122/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?