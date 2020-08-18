Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 18 2020 11:09am 01:33 Man receives 6-year sentence in fatal Southgate Centre attack The man responsible for a brutal fatal attack on a flower shop owner at Edmonton’s Southgate Centre mall in 2018 has been sentenced to six years behind bars. Sarah Ryan has the details. Man receives 6-year sentence in fatal Southgate Centre attack <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7283743/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7283743/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?