Global News at 10 Weekend Regina August 16 2020 10:32pm 01:27 Annual Show and Shine car show motors on with some alterations due to COVID-19 pandemic This years ‘Drive and Shine’ drew a large crowd or car fanatics to 8th Street in Saskatoon. The event was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7280570/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7280570/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?