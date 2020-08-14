Const. Andre Johnson August 14 2020 2:29pm 01:28 Police investigating reports of car explosion outside Kitchener courthouse Const. Andre Johnson says Waterloo Regional Police are investigating reports there was an explosion outside of a courthouse in Kitchener. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7275869/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7275869/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?