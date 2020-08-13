Global News Morning Toronto August 13 2020 10:50am 04:59 Parents, teachers turning to learning pods as alternative Rachel Marmer, founder of Learning Pods Canada, talks about creating learning pods for parents concerned about sending their kids back to school in the fall. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7271872/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7271872/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?