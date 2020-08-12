Global News at Noon Toronto August 12 2020 12:35pm 02:10 Parents rally at Queen’s Park in Toronto over back-to-school plan A rally is being held at Queen’s Park in Toronto by parents over concerns with class sizes in the Ontario government’s back-to-school plan. Caryn Lieberman reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7269038/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7269038/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?