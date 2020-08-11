The Morning Show August 11 2020 11:22am 07:24 Is it safe for kids to go back to school? An infectious disease expert weighs in Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease specialist, answers parents’ questions about whether it’s safe for kids to return to school amid lifting COVID-19 restrictions. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7265765/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7265765/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?