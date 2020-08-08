BC Southern Interior August 8 2020 3:56pm 00:25 B.C. man yelling at restaurant staff The brief video, posted to Facebook, was said to be taken in Blind Bay, a small community along Shuswap Lake, near Salmon Arm. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7259952/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7259952/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?