Global News Morning BC August 8 2020 2:35pm 03:01 Summer staycation reads Looking for a new book to add to your summer reading list? Canadian author, Aislinn Hunter, shares the detail of her new novel ‘The Certainties’. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7259798/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7259798/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?