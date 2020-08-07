Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 7 2020 6:21pm 02:37 Toronto police charge 41-year-old man with murder in connection with death of husband Catherine McDonald speaks to an officer about domestic violence in the LGBTQ2 community who says it’s underreported due to stigma and shame. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7258687/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7258687/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?