Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 5 2020 6:32pm 02:24 Body of man found after storm in Richmond Hill As Catherine McDonald reports, the 30-year-old was hanging out in a Richmond Hill storm drain tunnel when he was suddenly swept into a pond by a surge of water. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7253475/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7253475/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?