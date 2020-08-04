Global News Morning Saskatoon August 4 2020 10:04am 02:59 What the Deck: Privacy It’s nice to have some privacy on your back deck, so this week on what the deck, the Ultimate Deck Shop co-owner Shane Chapman, shows off options for keeping your space your own. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7249830/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7249830/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?