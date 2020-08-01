Global News Morning BC August 1 2020 2:06pm 04:11 Summer Staycation Reads: Code Name Madeleine Author and journalist, Arthur J Magida, shares the details of his new thrilling biography; detailing the life of unlikely Second World War heroine Noor Inayat Khan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7244207/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7244207/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?