BC Centre for Disease Control July 31 2020 8:12pm 02:15 Overdoses in Kelowna reach new records due to ‘toxic supply’ This month has been particularly high in volume for overdose calls. As of July 31st, Kelowna has had 138 calls for potential overdoses, a 84 per cent increase from the average. Overdoses in Kelowna mirror B.C.’s ‘unprecedented’ numbers, authorities say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7242603/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7242603/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?