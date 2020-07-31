Environment July 31 2020 5:17pm 01:36 Three humpback whales entangled in fishing gear off B.C. coast Rescue groups and fisheries officials are working to save three humpbacks whales entangled in fishing gear off the coast of Vancouver Island. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7241816/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7241816/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?