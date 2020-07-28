Global News at 10 Regina July 28 2020 9:29am 01:49 Canadian UFO sightings down in 2019, but expected to rise amid coronavirus pandemic There were 849 UFO sightings in Canada in 2019 and experts believe that number will rise this year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7224876/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7224876/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?