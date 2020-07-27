Belcarra Regional Park July 27 2020 10:31pm 02:15 Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed Regional parks are packed during a summer heatwave and that has some officials concerned. Sarah MacDonald reports. ‘The Florida of Metro Vancouver’: Concern over crowds at Belcarra Regional Park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7224227/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7224227/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?