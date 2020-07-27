Global News Hour at 6 BC July 27 2020 10:28pm 01:25 Concerns about “out of town” vistors in the times of COVID Keith Baldrey looks at the concern and controversy over out of province and out of town visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7224223/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7224223/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?