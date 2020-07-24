Canada July 24 2020 4:45pm 01:54 Masks made mandatory in indoor public places in Nova Scotia The announcement comes at a time when the province has had very few COVID-19 cases and the government admits it won’t be enforcing the new rules. Jeremy Keefe reports. Coronavirus: N.S. makes masks mandatory in indoor public places, no new cases Friday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7215697/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7215697/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?