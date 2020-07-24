Global News Morning Montreal July 24 2020 8:15am 04:14 Weekend Entertainment: Montreal slowly comes back to life New life is slowly being breathed back into Montreal, from musical swings to pop-up performances. Entertainment columnist Jay Walker has the weekend’s roundup for Global’s Kim Sullivan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7213341/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7213341/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?