News July 22 2020 7:37am 05:45 “When the World Stays Inside” During the COVID-19 pandemic, while the world retreated indoors, a pair of Maritimers created a book to help children make sense of the new normal. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7204242/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7204242/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?