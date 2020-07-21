Global News Hour at 6 BC July 21 2020 10:34pm 01:52 Arrest in relation to Lynn Valley Care Centre ‘hoax’ One person has been arrested, following a hoax call to the Lynn Valley Care Centre early in the pandemic. The North Vancouver centre says that call caused a ‘great deal of harm.’ Grace Ke reports B.C. care home at centre of COVID-19 outbreak was also target of hoax <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7203834/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7203834/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?