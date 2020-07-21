Global News Morning Saskatoon July 21 2020 9:56am 03:58 Mask facts and fiction Masks haven’t become mandatory in Saskatoon but the federal government still recommends them when physical distancing isn’t an option. Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk joins us to discuss the benefits of wearing a mask. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7200136/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7200136/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?