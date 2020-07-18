Global News Morning BC
July 18 2020 2:47pm
04:15

How to catch a glimpse of NEOWISE

B.C. skywatchers are being treated to a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle in the night sky. Scott McGillvary, from the royal astronomical society of Canada, shares tips on how to catch a glimpse of rare comet ‘NEOWISE’.

Responsive site?

Video Home