Global News Hour at 6 BC July 16 2020 9:34pm 01:45 Unhappy campers raise concerns over empty sites As tens of thousands head to B.C.’s great outdoors this summer, many campsites are sitting empty at some of our provinces most popular spots. Aaron McArthur finds out more. Golden Ears Park’s campsites are 100% reserved. So why are so many sites empty? <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7187623/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7187623/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?