Global News at Noon BC July 16 2020 12:35pm 03:39 What will motivate people to travel for leisure again? Vacation plans have been upended for many Canadians this year. Travel consultant Claire Newell explains what it will take to get people travelling for leisure again. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7185104/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7185104/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?