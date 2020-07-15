Canada July 15 2020 4:45pm 02:07 N.S. opposition parties want Premier to face reporters and committees Near-daily COVID-19 provincial briefings have been cut back as restrictions are eased, but Jeremy Keefe reports government function is not back to normal yet. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7181351/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7181351/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?