Global News Morning BC July 15 2020 10:29am 04:33 BC's bleak economic outlook BC is forecast to run a deficit of $12.5 billion dollar this year due to COVID-19 but that's not unexpected says Central 1 Deputy Chief Economist Bryan Yu. He weighs in on BC's fiscal update.