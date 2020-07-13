Global News Morning Saskatoon July 13 2020 11:30am 03:32 Food for Thought: Rebel Melt Food trucks are an easy and socially distant way to get a homemade meal. Rebel Melt food truck joins us on this week’s Food for Thought with a few of their great sandwiches and sides. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7170193/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7170193/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?