Quebec provincial police continued to search on Monday for Martin Carpentier, the father of Norah and Romy Carpentier, two girls who went missing last week and whose bodies were later found in a wooded area of St-Apollinaire, Que on Saturday. As Olivia O’Malley reports, a video on social media purporting that 44-year-old Carpentier had been found was confirmed as fake by authorities as the manhunt continues.