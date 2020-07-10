Global News Hour at 6 BC July 10 2020 10:42pm 02:33 B.C. Records 25 new cases the highest daily COVID-19 total since May 8 Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has more on the COVID-19 numbers and what we’re learning about a possible group exposure in Kelowna. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7165413/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7165413/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?