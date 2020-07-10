Global News at 10 Regina July 10 2020 8:33pm 01:21 Saskatchewan volunteers pursue pooch-at-large for a month For the past month, volunteers in Weyburn, Sask., have been searching for an escaped rescue dog. The canine had his pursuers chasing up the wrong tree — until July 8. Finding Willy: Missing Weyburn dog safe after month on the run from drones, quads, traps <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7165159/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7165159/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?