Global News Hour at 6 BC July 10 2020 7:33pm 02:26 Promising auto-racing career for B.C. teen stuck in neutral 19-year-old North Vancouver auto racer Kellen Ritter has his promising career on hold, while he waits for sponsorship to continue racing. Barry Deley has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7164901/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7164901/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?