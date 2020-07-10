Health July 10 2020 7:38am 05:59 Grandparenting during a pandemic We check in with parenting expert and new grandmother Kathy Buckworth to discuss how grandparents new and veteran, can manage their relationships with their grandkids, and their own kids as well. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161465/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161465/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?