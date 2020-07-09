Global News Morning BC July 9 2020 11:34am 04:26 Changes to expect if you fly Air Canada Air Canada is making some drastic changes. Travel Consultant Claire Newell on what you can expect if you plan on flying with them. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7158232/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7158232/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?