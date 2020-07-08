Economy July 8 2020 4:34pm 05:29 City of Edmonton’s plan dig out of $172M coronavirus hole Interim city manager Adam Laughlin talks about the plan to help Edmonton recover from the financial woes of the COVID-19 pandemic and the anticipated $172 million budget impact. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7154867/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7154867/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?