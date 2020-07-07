Global News at 10 Regina July 7 2020 8:20pm 01:35 Cleaning, hand hygiene key as indoor recreation reopens in Sask. Indoor sports and recreation is now permitted in Saskatchewan with restrictions. Daniella Ponticelli has more on how businesses are playing it safe. Cleaning, hand hygiene key as indoor recreation reopens in Saskatchewan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150963/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150963/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?