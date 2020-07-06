Coronavirus: Ontario premier announces Kingsville, Leamington to move into stage 2 of reopening

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that Kingsville and Leamington, two communities found in the Windsor-Essex area, would finally move to Stage 2 of reopening as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The two communities were kept closed as the province tried to step up testing among temporary foreign workers in the agri-food industry, which was seeing a majority of the new cases in the region. With both communities reopening, all of Ontario is now in Stage 2 of the reopening process.