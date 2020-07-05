Global News at 6 Toronto July 5 2020 6:10pm 01:25 6 sent to hospital after house fire in Oshawa A major fire in an Oshawa rooming house left six people injured. The fire got so intense at times that witnesses say some people had to jump from the roof to escape. Albert Delitala reports. 6 injured, 1 seriously, after house fire in Oshawa <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7141477/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7141477/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?