6 injured, 1 seriously, after house fire in Oshawa

Officials say six people were injured, one seriously, after a house fire in Oshawa Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at the home on Albert Street shortly before 7 a.m.

A spokesperson for Oshawa fire said there were seven people who escaped from inside, one of whom was uninjured.

Six individuals had to be transported to hospital by Durham Region paramedics with injuries varying from smoke inhalation to burns. An eighth resident was located at a nearby address unharmed.

The spokesperson said firefighters were able to contain the fire, and ensured it didn’t spread to a nearby gas station.

He added that the home was a “total loss” and said investigators are looking into the possibility that it was a rooming house.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire. The Ontario fire marshal is investigating.

Road Closure Oshawa – Albert St Closed in both directions North of Bloor St E and Westbound Bloor St E from Albert St to 401 eastbound off ramp for a Fire investigation. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 5, 2020