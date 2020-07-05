Counselling services, Gary Thandi, Moving Forward Family Services
With the heightened anxiety around the pandemic –and added worries about economic insecurity –mental health providers are seeing a big spike in the demand for service. And while counselling services with registered professionals can cost upwards of 120 dollars an hour — a lower mainland non-for-profit agency is helping British Columbians access counselling at a lower cost. Gary Thandi with Moving Forward Family Services joined our Sarah MacDonald with more.