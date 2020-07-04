Global News Morning BC July 4 2020 3:26pm 03:57 Concerns raised over the removal of physical distancing measures on airplanes NDP Health Critic Don Davies is sounding the alarm after WestJet and Air Canada announced they will resume flying at full capacity. We talk to him about his concerns. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7139456/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7139456/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?