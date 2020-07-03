bc flood watch July 3 2020 10:01pm 02:11 Heavy rainfall and rising river levels fueling B.C. flood fears Following days of heavy rain, there are a number of flood watches and warnings in effect across much of the province. Paul Johnson reports. Rising water levels prompt closure of quayside boardwalk in New Westminster, B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7138500/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7138500/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?