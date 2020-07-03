Global News Morning Montreal July 3 2020 8:22am 04:24 The drive-up comedy festival making waves in Montreal Montreal’s drive-up comedy festival has become a huge hit in the age of social distancing. Comedian Mike Paterson tells Global’s Andrea Howick all about the FAUV Festival. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7134924/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7134924/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?