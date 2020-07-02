News July 2 2020 8:31pm 01:34 Canada Day Violence It was a violent 24 hours in Winnipeg over Canada Day. Erik Pindera has more on increasing gun violence in our city. Gun calls, shootings on the rise, according to Winnipeg police Winnipeg police investigate post Canada Day shooting, stabbing at The Forks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7134393/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7134393/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?