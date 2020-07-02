Environment July 2 2020 5:47pm 00:12 Sixty-year-old Rivers Dam at highest level ever Video courtesy of the Manitoba Government shows water rushing through the dam near Rivers at Lake Wahtopanah. The province said Thursday water levels at the dam are at their highest ever recorded. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7133813/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7133813/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?